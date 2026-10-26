Amanda Seyfried reveals why she declined the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, citing personal career choices, her dislike for long makeup sessions, and initial doubts about the film's potential success in the Marvel franchise.

Why Amanda Seyfried Rejected Her Marvel Role

Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried has shed light on her decision to turn down the major Marvel role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing that the choice came down to protecting her personal life and career choices. In a recent Q and A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, as cited by People magazine, Seyfried explained that passing on the blockbuster franchise character, which was ultimately played by Zoe Saldana, felt clear-cut at the time.

Doubts Regarding the Film's Potential

“I think turning down Guardians of the Galaxy was just so obvious to me at the time,” Seyfried said, adding, “I’m like, ‘This is not going to be a hit. The tree and the raccoon are talking to each other. And also they’re all in space.’ And I was just like, ‘This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there’s a high chance that this could be bad.”

Personal Reasons Behind the Decision

Despite the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise over the past decade, Seyfried noted she has no regrets about declining the part. “I mean, obviously I was wrong. But I still don’t take back that decision. I made it for myself. I made it for my family that I knew I wanted to have,” she shared, adding, “And I just don’t want to spend all the time in the makeup trailer. I just can’t sit still anyway. I really don’t like stunts, and I don’t like heights, and I don’t like pretending the entire world. I need something to hold on to.”

Legacy of the Gamora Character

Zoe Saldana went on to portray the green-skinned alien assassin across multiple films, including Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).