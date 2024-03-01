Entertainment

Radhika, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees

Rihanna, the world's highest-paid female musician, is set to perform at the Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony. Know how much she changes for a private event.

Celebrities and businesspeople flocked to Jamnagar for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's three-day pre-wedding events.

Rihanna, the highest-paid female singer in the world, will perform during the ceremony. Yesterday, she was seen at the airport in style.

How much does Rihanna charge for private performances?

Several publications have estimated Rihanna's fee for performing at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's party.
 

Industry reports say Rihanna charges $1.5 million (Rs 12 crore) to $8 million (Rs 66 crore) for private events.

How to hire Rihanna for a private event?

To hire Rihanna for a private event, contact the relevant talent management organisation, who will be able to tell you if she is available on the dates specified.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party

Rihanna will headline Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party, but she's not the first foreign musician to perform there.

