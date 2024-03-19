Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

Former K-pop sensation Jung Joon-young has been released from Mokpo Prison in South Jeolla province after serving a five-year sentence for a series of sex crimes, including participation in the group rape of an intoxicated woman and the dissemination of illicitly filmed sexual content.

Jung, a 35-year-old South Korean, emerged from the prison in the early hours of March 19, donning a mask and hat, declining to engage with reporters stationed outside.

The scandal surrounding Jung erupted in 2019 when it came to light that he had recorded and shared sex videos without the consent of the women involved. This revelation implicated several other K-pop figures, including former BigBang singer Seungri, who faced charges related to soliciting prostitution, gambling, and embezzlement. The sharing of these videos occurred within a chat room, which surfaced during the Burning Sun scandal, initially sparked by an assault allegation at a prominent nightclub in Gangnam. This incident unraveled a web of corruption allegations involving drugs, prostitution, and sexual violence within the K-pop industry.

Throughout the investigation, it emerged that Jung and four acquaintances had sexually assaulted an intoxicated female member of Jung’s fan club in 2016. According to Article 299 of the Criminal Act, such forced sexual intercourse with an individual lacking cognitive abilities is considered quasi-rape, punishable by up to three years in prison. When perpetrated by two or more individuals, the punishment can extend to a maximum of seven years in prison.

Initially sentenced to six years in prison in 2019, Jung's term was later reduced to five years by an appellate court, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court the following year. Additionally, he is mandated to complete 80 hours in a sexual violence treatment program and is barred from working at facilities catering to minors or disabled individuals for five years post-release.

Jung, who gained fame through appearances on South Korean audition programs like Superstar K4 in 2012 and the travel reality show 2 Days & 1 Night in 2013, publicly announced his retirement from the entertainment industry following the allegations.