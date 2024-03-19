Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    Former K-pop star Jung Joon-young released after 5 years for sex crimes. Scandal involved illicit videos, group rape. He exits quietly, faces post-release restrictions

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Former K-pop sensation Jung Joon-young has been released from Mokpo Prison in South Jeolla province after serving a five-year sentence for a series of sex crimes, including participation in the group rape of an intoxicated woman and the dissemination of illicitly filmed sexual content.

    Jung, a 35-year-old South Korean, emerged from the prison in the early hours of March 19, donning a mask and hat, declining to engage with reporters stationed outside.

    The scandal surrounding Jung erupted in 2019 when it came to light that he had recorded and shared sex videos without the consent of the women involved. This revelation implicated several other K-pop figures, including former BigBang singer Seungri, who faced charges related to soliciting prostitution, gambling, and embezzlement. The sharing of these videos occurred within a chat room, which surfaced during the Burning Sun scandal, initially sparked by an assault allegation at a prominent nightclub in Gangnam. This incident unraveled a web of corruption allegations involving drugs, prostitution, and sexual violence within the K-pop industry.

    ALSO READ: 'I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa

    Throughout the investigation, it emerged that Jung and four acquaintances had sexually assaulted an intoxicated female member of Jung’s fan club in 2016. According to Article 299 of the Criminal Act, such forced sexual intercourse with an individual lacking cognitive abilities is considered quasi-rape, punishable by up to three years in prison. When perpetrated by two or more individuals, the punishment can extend to a maximum of seven years in prison.

    Initially sentenced to six years in prison in 2019, Jung's term was later reduced to five years by an appellate court, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court the following year. Additionally, he is mandated to complete 80 hours in a sexual violence treatment program and is barred from working at facilities catering to minors or disabled individuals for five years post-release.

    Jung, who gained fame through appearances on South Korean audition programs like Superstar K4 in 2012 and the travel reality show 2 Days & 1 Night in 2013, publicly announced his retirement from the entertainment industry following the allegations.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH

    I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa ATG

    'I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case; Aly Goni expresses sympathy [WATCH] ATG

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH

    Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's fight was staged? Here's what we know RBA

    Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's fight was staged? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    7 most common last-minute tax saving mistakes you must avoid gcw

    7 most common last-minute tax saving mistakes you must avoid

    HOT Photos: Kiara Advani looks stunning in powder blue gown; fans go gaga over her SEXY pictures RBA

    HOT Photos: Kiara Advani looks stunning in powder blue gown; fans go gaga over her SEXY pictures

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bengaluru Police detain MP Shobha Karandlaje amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised as protesters, BJP leaders demand arrest of accused (WATCH)

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH

    I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa ATG

    'I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon