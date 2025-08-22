Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at 65 on August 22nd in Mohali due to health complications

The Punjabi film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away on Friday morning (August 22) in Mohali. He was 65. Bhalla, who had been struggling with health-related issues for some time, died at Fortis Hospital. The exact medical cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Family sources and reports from Punjabi media have indicated that his final rites will be performed on August 23 at 12 pm at the Balongi Crematorium in Mohali. A significant gathering of admirers and fellow artists is expected to attend and bid him farewell.

Soon after the news surfaced, tributes began flooding social media. Admirers remembered Bhalla as a man who brought endless joy through his humour and sharp wit. Many noted that Punjab had lost one of its most cherished voices of laughter, with fans saying his trademark chankata style would continue to resonate long after his passing.

A Career That Defined Punjabi Comedy

Jaswinder Bhalla carved a unique space in Punjabi cinema through his effortless comic timing, simple yet witty dialogues, and relatable characters. With his distinctive style, he not only entertained but also redefined Punjabi screen comedy for modern audiences.

Over the decades, Bhalla delivered widely loved performances in films such as Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet, Carry On Jatta, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Jind Jaan, and Band Baaje. His versatility and memorable one-liners made him a household name across generations.

Bhalla’s passing marks the end of an era in Punjabi entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of laughter that will remain unmatched.