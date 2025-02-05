Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on rumors that called AbRam as the 'love child' of Aaryan Khan; Read on

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a cinematic icon but also a devoted family man. Despite his superstardom, he prioritizes his children and stands by them through every phase of life. His unwavering support and close bond with his kids reflect his deep commitment to family

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, embraced parenthood for the first time in 1997 with the birth of their son, Aryan Khan. In 2000, they welcomed their daughter, Suhana Khan, and in 2013, they announced the birth of their youngest son, AbRam Khan, who was born through surrogacy. Shah Rukh has always been protective of his children and is frequently seen supporting them in their endeavors. His eldest son, Aryan, is set to make his directorial debut with a six-part series titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, produced under Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment

Addressing Rumors about AbRam’s Birth

When AbRam was born, several rumors circulated, including a particularly disturbing one that claimed he was the love child of Aryan Khan. During a TED Talk in Vancouver, Shah Rukh spoke about this speculation, expressing how distressing it was for his family. He shared that at the time, a false narrative was spread online, alleging that Aryan, then 15 years old, had fathered a child while in Romania. To make matters worse, a fake video was also circulated to support the baseless claim. Shah Rukh recalled that Aryan, who was 19 at the time of the TED Talk, still jokingly responded to such remarks by pointing out that he did not even have a European driving license when the alleged incident was supposed to have occurred

Aryan Khan’s Arrest and Legal Battle

In 2021, Shah Rukh Khan and his family faced an emotionally challenging period when Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a drug-related raid on a cruise. It was alleged that Aryan was involved in drug consumption. After spending 26 days in custody and facing multiple bail rejections, he was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court due to a lack of evidence. In 2022, he was officially given a clean chit as no substantial proof was found against him
 

Shah Rukh’s Thoughts on His Parents’ Legacy

During an interaction at the Sharjah International Book Fair, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Global Icon and Cultural Narrative Award. When asked about what his late parents might have thought of his achievements and widespread popularity, he responded with a heartfelt sentiment. He stated that while they would have been pleased with his success, they would have been especially proud of the way he and Gauri raised their three children. Shah Rukh considered this his greatest accomplishment, emphasizing that nurturing his children with strong values and love was his most significant achievement

Upcoming Projects

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next project with daughter Suhana Khan. The movie is titled 'King' and is being directed by Sidharth Anand

Aaryan Khan directorial debut

Aaryan Khan is set to mark his directorial debut with his upcoming 6 part Netflix series titled 'Ba***ds of Bollywood

