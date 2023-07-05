Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats, trespassing on her property

Actress Arthana Binu, who has appeared in Malayalam films such as Mudhugauv and Shylock, as well as Tamil movies such as Kadaikutty Singam, has accused her father, actor Vijayakumar, of breaking into her home and threatening her sister and grandmother with death. Arthana's parents, Vijayakumar and Binu, are divorced, and she lives at their maternal home with her mother, sister, and grandparents. Vijayakumar is accused of repeatedly breaking into their homes and workplaces to intimidate them.

Arthana posted a video on social media on Tuesday showing him jumping from the wall of her residence. She also included a snapshot and video of him shouting at them from outside the window.

Vijayakumar can be seen in the footage yelling threats at them via a window before fleeing the premises by hopping over a wall. Despite having a court case ongoing against him for threatening his ex-wife and two kids, Arthana, who made her Mollywood debut in the Gokul Suresh-starrer 'Mudhugauv,' claims Vijayakumar trespassed on their land. Her father, she adds, is also circulating false stories about her.

In a post accompanying the picture, Arthana stated that the event occurred in the morning and that, despite informing the police, no action was taken. She went on to accuse her 'biological father' of causing such problems daily, even though a protection order was obtained in favour of the mother and two children around ten years ago.

Arthana stated that various police cases had been filed against Vijayakumar, including one to recover the money and gold owed to her mother. Arthana stated that he has forced her to cease performing and only participate in films he approves.

Read Arthana Binu's Instagram post

"Please read the entire caption🙏

I am putting up this post as even though we called the police station for help at around 9:45 am no one has taken any action till now. The person in the video is my biological father Vijayakumar who is also a Malayalam Film Actor. This video shows him going back after successfully trespassing our residence by jumping over the wall to make his was to the property that too inspite of the existence of a protection order issued way back around ten years in favour of me, my mom and my sister. My parents are legally divorced and me my mom and my sister are living in our maternal house along with my maternal grandmother who is 85+. He has been trespassing for years and there are multiple police cases which we have filed against him. Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when heard threatening my sister and grandmother to kill them. He also threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent, if I don’t obey. He also said that if I wish to act I should act in the movies which he say. He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for living. He also bad mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting. All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which me and my mom have filed against him against trespassing, intruding and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution.

I am acting in movies only to my will. Acting has always been my passion and I will continue to act as long as my health permits me to. Whenever I act in a Malayalam movie he filed case to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case ,and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will. There is more to write but the word limit permitted for the caption doesn’t allow me to. There is also an ongoing case against him which we filed to retrieve the money and gold he owes my mom."