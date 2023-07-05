Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES)

Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are spotted at a temple in Draksharama, spotted shootting for a scene for their upcoming film Kushi. The movie is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

In a new viral video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen dressed as a new bride, standing next to Vijay Deverakonda. On Tuesday (June 04), the actors looked to be filming a puja sequence at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh, for their forthcoming film Kushi. Samantha stood out in the video wearing a simple yet stunning red saree. She was accompanied by handsome Vijay, who was wearing traditional attire. He stole the show in an all-white costume. The rest of the film's cast members joined Samantha and Vijay in the video. When they spotted the camera, they offered to kneel and welcome fans instead of participating in the puja.

The couple's images and videos from the temple have gone viral. Samantha had also posted a picture from the scene. While taking the photo, Samantha was spotted in a close-up clutching a hand fan.

Samantha and Vijay have been working hard to finish Kushi. The love drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is the duo's second film together. They previously appeared together in Mahanati (2018). Samantha had to take a vacation from work to address her auto-immune ailment Myositis, which caused the film to be delayed. Last year, portions of the film were shot in Kashmir.

The pair was allegedly in Turkey last month to film a single. Vijay and Samantha had uploaded images during their trip to Turkey, implying that they are having a good time despite their busy schedules.

Kushi will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 1, 2023.