Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend

Sara Ali Khan was seen with actor-model Arjun Pratap Bajwa in Kedarnath, and they are reportedly dating. Arjun's father is Punjab BJP Vice President Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is reportedly dating actor-model Arjun Pratap Bajwa, and the two were recently seen together in Kedarnath. Arjun is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, a renowned politician and current Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. He also helped Prabhudeva with the shooting of Singh is Bliing.

Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, has kept a quiet profile for quite some time and recently went on her yearly vacation to Kedarnath. But what drew the attention of netizens was that she was joined on the trip by Arjun Pratap Bajwa, despite speculations that the two were dating.

In images taken at Kedarnath, Sara and Arjun may be seen worshipping together at a shrine. While the two have not formally released images from their trip, they have posted individual shots from Kedarnath on their personal social media accounts.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, a renowned politician and current Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. While his entire family is heavily interested in politics, Arjun frequently travels between Chandigarh and Mumbai to pursue a career in show business. He is one of India's most sought-after supermodels, having walked the runway for some of the country's most well-known designers.

Arjun has assisted Prabhudeva on the set of Singh is Bliing and has appeared in several men's lifestyle and fitness publications.

He has 41.8k Instagram followers and enjoys mountaineering, acting, and modelling. Arjun is also great friends with actress Bhumi Pednekar, and the two are often seen partying together.

Sara Ali Khan: Dating History

Sara made headlines in May this year when she was photographed on vacation with her ex-boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. According to rumours, the two are amicable and remain friends, so they have no problems hanging out with one other.

She also famously dated actor Kartik Aaryan while filming Love Aaj Kal 2 after declaring on Koffee With Karan that she loved him. However, after dating for a year, the two separated, and while they first cut off contact, they are now friends again.

Sara's next work appearance will be in Metro...In Dino, she romances Aditya Roy Kapur. Anurag Basu directed the film.

