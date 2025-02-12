Korean drama 'Signal' season 2 updates: Here's everything you need to know about the cast and release date

Korean drama 'Signal' season 2 is all set to entertain the fans after a decade since the first season. The makers have revealed many interesting details about this upcoming masterpiece of a crime thriller. 

 

 

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

The anticipation of Korean dramas all over the world is unmatchable. A korean drama titled 'Signal' was released in 2016. This series featured  Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong, as the three detectives who communicated over an old radio to solve the unsolved mysterious murder cases.  The real-life criminal cases refereces, such as the Lee Hyung-ho Kidnapping Case, the Frog Boys Disappearance Case, and the Dentist Mother-Daughter Murder Case caught the audience's attention. Korean drama 'Signal' season 2 Updates, Here's everything you need to know about cast, release date. 

Korean drama 'Signal' season 2 Updates: 

After an open ending of the season one finale episode, after almost a decade, now, the makers has confirmed the second season of the drama 'Signal'. The premieres of this series is set in 2026 coinciding with tvN’s 20th anniversary celebrations. CJ ENM has confirmed the season 2 of this series at CJ ENM Content Talk 2025 event leaving fans in surprise. 

The writer of 'Signal' Kim Eun Hee has been working on the script closely with the production house to make sure that the season 2 lives up to season 1. The makers and the cast are working really hard to make the best version beating all the recent crime thrillers. 

The director Jang Hang Jun recently spoke about the film with the excitement saying  "I shouldn’t say anything… but basically, the original actors are all in". This left fans sirprised and nostalgic. Many sequels are made in consecutive years, so the actors can be same in different seasons. But after a decade gap, These actors are back targetting all the youth of the season 1 fans and the gen z. The realistic stories and thrilling twists and turns puts you in the edge of the seat throughout the runtime. 

