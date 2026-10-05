Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has delivered a powerful opening weekend at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s thriller witnessed a strong jump on Sunday, taking its three-day India net collection past the Rs 150 crore mark.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its impressive theatrical run on Sunday, October 4. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 61 crore net in India on Day 3.

The Sunday collection marked a significant recovery after the film earned approximately Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday. With Friday’s Rs 62 crore opening and Saturday’s collection added, the film’s three-day India net total stands at around Rs 176.50 crore.

Sunday Brings Strong Growth

The third instalment of the popular crime-thriller franchise witnessed around 14% growth in its Day 3 collection compared with Saturday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 56% across more than 17,000 shows on Sunday, with evening shows witnessing particularly strong audience turnout.

The strong Sunday numbers have helped Drishyam 3 comfortably cross the Rs 150 crore India net milestone within its opening weekend.

Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 275 Crore

The film has also performed strongly overseas. Its India gross collection has reached around Rs 211.80 crore, while the worldwide gross has climbed to approximately Rs 272.80 crore after three days.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu and Shriya Saran. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast. The film released in theatres on October 2 and is now heading into its first weekday with strong momentum.