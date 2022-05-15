Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Twitter, one of the producers of KGF: Chapter 3 highlighted that development on the Yash starrer will not begin 'anytime soon.'

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 15, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    Fans were ecstatic to learn that their favourite character Rocky bhai will be returning with his gear for another adventure. Everyone wants to know when the third section of the huge screens will be available. By the end of the second film, the directors of the Yash starring smash KGF: Chapter 2 hinted at a third. Fans and viewers will now have to wait a little longer to see Rocky Bhai on TV again.

    KGF: Chapter 3 is expected to be released in the next two years, according to reports, and production will begin soon. However, Karthik Gowda, one of the producers, stated that production on the film will not begin anytime soon. "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.." Here's the tweet:

    Also Read: Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details

    This is in stark contrast to what producer Vijay Kiragandur recently stated in an interview. "Director Prashant Neel is now engaged on Salaar," he added to Dainik Bhaskar. About 30-35 percent of the shooting has been completed. The new timetable will start the following week. We plan to finish it in October or November of this year. As a result, we want to start shooting for KGF after October of this year. By 2024, we expect to have the movie out."

    Also Read: Box Office Report: Sarkaru Vaar Paata beats Jayeshbhia Jordaar, KGF 2, Doctor Strange 2

    "We want to incorporate different characters from other movies and build something like Doctor Strange," he stated, adding that the filmmakers are attempting to create a "Marvel sort of world." As in Spider-Man: Homecoming or Doctor Strange. So that we may simply reach a larger audience."

    Fans can only hope for a quick release date for the picture.

