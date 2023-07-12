Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What Jhumka Song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh set dancefloor on fire in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    What Jhumka, the second song from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is now out and is sure to get you up and dancing.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    In a few weeks, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released. Prior to that, the filmmakers aroused interest in the audience by releasing its trailer a few days ago. In addition to the video, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's music has also been eagerly anticipated by fans, especially after the first song, Tum Kya Mile, was released a few days ago. The second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, What Jhumka, has finally been released following Tum Kya Mile, and it will undoubtedly make you groove. 

    You're likely to be astonished by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's dynamic dancing in the What Jhumka music video. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi performed the song, and Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. The music was composed by Madan Mohan and Pritam, and Ganesh Acharya choreographed the dance steps. The makers of the song took to social media and posted: "Get ready to hit the dance floor with ' What Jhumka'! Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi's enchanting voices will make your heart skip a beat.  Let the rhythm take over and embrace the vibrant energy of this scintillating dance anthem!"

    With its own contemporary twist, the song also borrows certain lyrics from the classic song Jhumka Gira Re. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a stunning chiffon saree in shades of pink, green, and blue along with a sleeveless blouse. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is spotted sporting an eccentric denim-on-denim style! 

    The first track, Tum Kya Mile, is already well-liked by the public. Ranveer and Alia share a romantic scene in Kashmir, which is a stunning place.The film's director, Karan Johar has been in the film business for 25 years and this film marks his 25th anniversary in the industry. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra are also featured in the movie. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
