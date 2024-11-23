Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actor OPENS up on fatherhood and daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan, an accomplished Bollywood actor, has often expressed his strong bond with his daughter Aaradhya. Recently, while promoting his film I Want To Talk, he shared personal insights about fatherhood and the emotional connection he feels as a "girl dad." Here's what he revealed

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan is currently promoting his film 'I want to Talk' which explores the relationship between a father and a daughter amid constant rumours of divorce with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek missed wishing daughter Aaradhya on her birthday this November. He was also conspicuously absent from the pictures Aishwarya shared on Aaradhya's birthday as he officially turned a teenager this year. In the meantime, Abhishek shared anecdotes on what it is to be a 'girl dad' as he promoted his film at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Here's what he said

article_image2

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Abhishek spoke about I Want To Talk, a film exploring a father-daughter relationship. Speaking to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek mentioned that his understanding of his character's emotions comes from his experience of being a father to Aaradhya. He explained how being a "girl dad" deepens his connection with such stories

article_image3

Abhishek revealed that while portraying "Arjun," a father with limited time left to live, he drew parallels with his own life. He recalled telling director Shoojit Sircar that every father dreams of being present for significant milestones in their daughter's life, no matter the challenges. This universal sentiment motivated him to give his best to the role

article_image4

Abhishek explained that his daughter is still young, but the thought of fulfilling a promise to always be there for her resonates deeply. He shared that the emotions behind the character's desire to secure his daughter's happiness mirrored his aspirations for Aaradhya, reflecting his personal values as a father

article_image5

In an interview, Abhishek highlighted that moments like dancing at a daughter’s wedding symbolize a father’s commitment to his child. He shared how the anticipation of such milestones motivates him to be a present and supportive father, drawing parallels between his reel and real-life experiences

