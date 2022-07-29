Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHAT! Did Rakhi Sawant turn doctor? Here's what we know

    In Dubai, Rakhi Sawant received the Dada Saheb Iconic Award. Rakhi appeared for the ceremony wearing a convocation gown and a mortarboard cap.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    For a good reason, Rakhi Sawant is referred to be the entertainment queen. With her funny comments, the actress never fails to put a smile on everyone's face. Rakhi Sawant was recently recognised in Dubai with the Dada Saheb Iconic award. Rakhi appeared for the ceremony wearing a convocation gown and a mortarboard cap.

    “Main aisa operation karungi ke Munna Bhai bhi fail ho jaaeinge," Rakhi can be heard saying in the video shared by a paparazzo account. However, while posing for the paparazzi, Rakhi joked about how she has completed her MBA degree and added that she is not a ‘doctor’. Actor Arjun Bajwa can also be spotted along with the Bigg Boss 15 fame in the video.

    When we discuss Bigg Boss, one name that keeps coming to mind is Rakhi Sawant. The fiery diva has been on Bigg Boss 1, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15 so far.

    In addition to competing in Bigg Boss 16 alongside her partner, Rakhi, who is now dating Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani, has said that she plans to wed him there as well. "Agar hum Bigg Boss house mein rahe, toh phir Bigg Boss hi humari shaadi karaenge. Nikaah karaenge. Pakka. Mein kehti hun Bigg Boss house mein hi mera nikah Adil se kara do"

    Rakhi had told the paparazzi at the airport a few days earlier that she was upset with Adil because he had broken his promise to meet her. When she was spotted in the gym, the actress immediately informed everyone that Adil was arriving in Mumbai. Later that day, she greeted Adil at the airport and showered him with rose petals. They made up by sharing a kiss.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
