Pacer Mohammed Siraj earned high praise from filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his fiery final-day spell at The Oval, helping India secure a thrilling win and level the Test series 2-2.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj garnered a shout-out from his fellow Hyderabadi and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli over his amazing spell on the final day of the gruelling five-match series at The Oval.

In a tweet on X, Rajamouli hailed Team India's efforts, writing, "SIRAJ MIYAA... What a spell!!! Prasidh's double blow!!! India fights back at The Oval!!! Test cricket... nothing comes close. Team India."



Siraj sealed his status as one of India's premier bowlers in overseas conditions, bowling an inspirational spell in tandem with Prasidh Krishna, which saw England collapse from 317/4 to 367 all out.

When India stood in dire need of a wicket on the final day of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series, Siraj rose to the challenge and struck the decisive blow and even elongated his spells for a smoother rotation. In the absence of the world's best Jasprit Bumrah, who was restricted to three Tests, the 31-year-old took the responsibility of being the leader of the pacers pack.

On the final day of the fifth Test, England stood 35 runs shy of gunning down the 374-run target and clinching a 3-1 series win with four wickets in hand. Siraj's relentless spells, with sharp nipping deliveries, served as the beacon of India's six-run victory at The Oval for ages.

The success that Siraj "deserved" left Brook and England "devastated" after settling for a 2-2 draw. (ANI)