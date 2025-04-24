All these dramas, with their various release years and their own flavor of love, will definitely improve your mood and get your heart beating. Enjoy romance while watching these romantic K-dramas!

K-dramas never fail to win hearts with their complex plot, sizzling chemistry, and warm, tearful narrative. Whether you've been a K-drama fan for years or you've just started watching them, these seven romantic dramas. Each having been released in their best year and they are are the ideal getaway. And you can watch them on your go-to platform.

Top 7 must-watch romantic K-dramas:

1. Crash Landing on You (2019)

This hit rom-com tells the story of the improbable romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier officer. Against a political tension backdrop and warm moments, Crash Landing on You poetically captures the conflict between two very disparate worlds.

Where to stream: Exclusively on Netflix, which calls out global viewers to watch its suspenseful narrative.

2. Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) (2016)

Mixing fantasy and sweet drama, Goblin is a story of an immortal goblin cursed with endless life and a young mortal destined to put an end to his misery. Its breathtaking visuals and mythic splendor have elevated it to an all-time favorite enjoyed by audiences across the globe.

Where to watch: Stream it on Viki, where subtitles bring this hooking tale to life.

3. It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

This new series is a romance and deeper exploration of mental illness, on the road to healing of a kind caregiver and emotionally scarred children's book writer. It is uplifting and heart-wrenching in its original storyline and combination of humor and poignancy.

Where to watch: On Netflix, where its heart-wrenching examination of healing and love glows.

4. Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Placed half-way between war and humanitarian operations, Descendants of the Sun achieves the tight bond between a dedicated soldier and a humane doctor. The action and delicate romance are balanced in the drama, hence its universal appeal.

Where to watch: Stream on Viki or Disney+ Hotstar (in some areas) to watch this action romance.

5. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? (2018)

This light rom-com features the sexy banter between a narcissistic boss and his detail-conscious secretary. The suggestive exchanges and rapport between the two make for some great watching.

Where to watch: Now streaming on Netflix, ideal for a cozy binging session.

6. My Love from the Star (2013)

A centuries-old extraterrestrial who wanders around Earth experiences unplanned romance with a leading actress in this captivating mix of romance and science-fiction. My Love from the Star made its impression on the genre with its compelling storyline.

Where to watch: Watch this space romance on Viki, where its grand plays beautifully.

7. Something in the Rain (2018)

Also titled Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, the gritty modern romance drama explores the changing dynamics between a thirtysomething female lead and a guy younger than she is, bucking convention with its feel-good story.

Where to watch: Watch it on Netflix and be swept off by its understated and heartwarming plot.