WATCH: What did Nita, Mukesh Ambani give their Reliance employees for Anant Ambani's wedding?

The youngest son of the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant in a grandiose wedding ceremony in Mumbai tomorrow. While wedding guests are treated like royalty with five-star hotel accommodations and luxurious presents, Reliance employees have also got a gift box to mark the celebration.

Several Reliance employees rushed to social media to share photographs and videos of the gift box they got ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big fat Indian wedding on July 12. The invitation box had gold text that reads: "With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate Anant and Radhika's wedding- With best wishes Nita and Mukesh Ambani."

The box contains four packets of Haldiram's namkeen, a box of sweets, and a silver coin. The Namkeen packets contain Haldiram's aloo bhujia sev and lite chiwda.

Several attendees have previously posted images of the expensive wedding invitations they received. The wedding will take place on July 12, with a reception on July 15. As part of the invitation, attendees received a silver "traveling mandir," a pashmina shawl, and other items.

