    'We Live in Time' Trailer: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield promise the most romantic-comedy film

    'We Live in Time' will be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

    Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield demonstrate their rom-com skills in John Crowley's 'We Live in Time.' A24 has published the trailer for the romantic comedy, which will open in select theaters on October 11. The trailer depicts the evolution of their relationship over ten years, beginning with Almut unintentionally hitting Tobias with her car and ending with them telling their little daughter how they met.

    The trailer

    About 'We Live in Time'

    The film follows Almut (Pugh), an up-and-coming chef, and Tobias (Garfield), a recent divorcee, spanning several decades as they fall in love following a chance encounter. According to the film's official logline, Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. A bitter reality is revealed through flashbacks from their life together — falling in love, building a house, and starting a family — which shakes the foundation.

    In filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply touching romance, they learn to cherish each minute of their unconventional love story as they embark on a road-tested by time's restrictions.

