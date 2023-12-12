Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur

    On Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's sixth wedding anniversary, singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a video from the couple's wedding in which she gave a glimpse of working on a special song that she and her team created.

    First Published Dec 12, 2023

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma completed their six years of marriage yesterday and the cricketer and actress did not share a post to commemorate their wedding anniversary. While videos and wishes poured for them on the internet, there was one special wish that stole everyone's heart. Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a new video from the couple's wedding in which she gave a glimpse of working on a special song that she and her team created. The song, titled 'Peer Vi Tu' was chosen as the background track for Anushka and Virat's popular wedding video.

    The video

    In the video, Virat planted a kiss on Anushka's head during the ceremony, and Anushka offered prayers alongside her husband. The snippets were also included in the original wedding video. In the caption, Harshdeep wrote how the song was specially created for Virat and Anushka and termed their wedding as dreamy.

    Also Read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's reception: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and other celebrities attend in style

    About Virat and Anushka

    Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. The couple is rumored to be expecting their second child. Even though they have been silent on any reports, multiple videos of the actress displaying a baby bump on her outings with Virat have surfaced on social media in recent months.

    Professional front

    Anushka's next film appearance will be in the sports biography 'Chakda Xpress'. Prosit Roy directed the film, which is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in Qala in a brief role.

