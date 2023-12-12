Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's reception: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and other celebrities attend in style

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 8:02 AM IST

    On December 11, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram threw a reception party in Mumbai and it was a star-stunned event. 

    article_image1

    On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in Imphal, Manipur. On Monday, the couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends and coworkers in Mumbai. While Randeep dressed completely in black for the occasion, his wife wore a sparkling red lehenga.

    article_image2

    Maanvi Gagroo

    The 'Four more shots' actress Maanvi Gagroo was draped in a black saree that came with an off-shoulder tube blouse

    article_image3

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma twinned in black. The actress looked beautiful in a black saree that had flowers printed on it while Vijay wore a black suit. 

    article_image4

    Urvashi Rautela

    Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a black and red shimmer and black lace gown. She had her hair tied in a bun. 

    article_image5

    Mona Singh

    Mona Singh looked hot in a blue welvet tube dress and looked elegant as she arrived that the wedding reception with her husband. 

    article_image6

    Tisca Chopra

    Tisca Chopra turned heads with her attrie. She opted for a light blue printed saree with silver necklace and braclete. 

    article_image7

    Chunky Pandey

    Chunky Pandey looked dapper in a white shirt and blue welvet coat. He completed his look with black pants and shoes.

    article_image8

    Daisy Shah

    Daisy Shah looked gorgeous in a dress outfit. The top had a thin strap with silver emboridry on it and the bottom was a dhoti style. 

    article_image9

    Jackie Shroff

    Jackie Shroff wore a yellow shirt and pants of the same. He also opted for a coat and wrapped a cloth around his neck.

    article_image10

    Gulshan Grover

    Gulshan Grover also attended Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's reception party in a dark blue suit and floral shirt. 

    article_image11

    Jeetendra Kapoor

    Jeetendra Kapoor also attended Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's reception party and wore a a black coat. 

    article_image12

    Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

    Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary looked pretty in a pink and silver outfit. The blouse came with a deep neck with the actress flaunting her clevage. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues

    Happy birthday Rajinikanth: 7 reasons why he is called 'Thalaiva' RKK EAI

    Happy birthday Rajinikanth: 7 reasons why he is called 'Thalaiva'

    Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat RBA

    Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform anr

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said RBA

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Rajnikanth s 73rd birthday: 7 iconic film looks of the legendary actor SHG

    Rajnikanth's 73rd birthday: 7 iconic film looks of the legendary actor

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues

    Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about the star SHG

    Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about the star

    Enthiran to Baasha-7 best movies of Rajinikanth RBA

    Enthiran to Baasha-7 best movies of Rajinikanth

    Happy birthday Rajinikanth: 7 reasons why he is called 'Thalaiva' RKK EAI

    Happy birthday Rajinikanth: 7 reasons why he is called 'Thalaiva'

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon