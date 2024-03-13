WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

Shah Rukh Khan recently accepted the Best Actor award for his portrayal of 'Jawan' and after receiving the award he made a bold promise to his wife and children.

Shah Rukh Khan recently accepted the Best Actor award for his portrayal of 'Jawan' and after receiving the award he made a bold promise to his wife and children. He took the stage to thank not only everyone involved in the film's production but also the fans. He then delivered a stern message to his wife, Gauri Khan, and their children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

The video

SRK, addressing his children and wife, said in Hindi, "As long as your father is alive, there will be entertainment."

The actor also admitted to being disappointed with himself following the failure of a handful of his films last decade. He said that when his films failed four and a half years ago, he became angry with himself. He recalled that he stopped working on films, sat at home, made pizzas and rotis, spent time with my kids, and Covid-19 came in between. However, he jumped into the production of 'Jawan' and worked tirelessly on it.

Addressing Atlee, who directed Jawan, the celebrity stated, "First and foremost, credit belongs to Atlee, followed by Priya. She moved to Mumbai four years ago from her home in the south. Their child was also born here. I often attribute the film's success to his son, Meer. So, thank you, Atlee."

'Jawan'

'Jawan', which was released on September 7, 2022, starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in major parts. The film earned great reviews from reviewers and was well-liked by all.