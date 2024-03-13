Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has disclosed the identity of the producer who asked her to sleep with her co-stars. In her memoir published in 2021, Sharon said that a producer asked her to sleep with one of her co-stars. However, she did not go into detail regarding the incident and now in a recent podcast interview, Sharon said that it was producer Robert Evans who asked her to have sex with her co-star, William Baldwin, while they were filming 'Sliver'. She claimed he urged her to sleep with him so he could better his acting in the film.

The film 'Sliver' was released in 1993 and the thriller concentrated on the events that occurred between a divorced book editor, Carly Norris (Sharon Stone), and the occupants of the building where she had recently moved. One of the tenants is Zeke Hawkins, portrayed by William Baldwin.

Also read: WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik

Sharon's statement

According to The Guardian, Sharon said on the Louis Theroux podcast, "[Evans is] running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and that I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because [his] performance would improve. If I could sleep with Billy, we'd have chemistry onscreen and save the film. The true issue was me, because I was so tense, unlike a real actress who could simply f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was that I was such a tight-ass," she explained.

Sharon, who has worked on films including Total Recall, The Mighty, Casino, and The Last Action Hero, also mentioned Basic Instinct. She starred opposite Michael Douglas. Sharon blamed the studios for faulty casting, claiming, "I didn't have to fuck Michael Douglas." Michael could come to work knowing how to hit those marks, deliver that line, rehearse, and show up. "Now I'm in the 'I have to fuck people' business.

She stated she was labeled as a tough person and hence not awarded a big role in Martin Scorsese's film Casino. She was nominated for an Oscar for the film.