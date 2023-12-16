Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as AbRam aces his signature open-arms pose on stage

On Friday night (Dec 15), Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan attended the annual day ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. SRK's youngest son AbRam, a student there, also wowed everyone with his charming performance during the play. While multiple videos of AbRam from his comedy have become popular on social media, one footage has left everyone speechless.

AbRam was seen hugging his fellow skit members in the viral footage. “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” he said before he aced his father’s signature pose by extending his arms. In the backdrop, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge song plays, leaving everyone in the audience enthralled.

In another social media video, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can be seen clapping for their kid as he performs on stage.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan joined Shah Rukh and Gauri to the Dhirubhai Ambani School annual day. SRK looked handsome in a black suit with a white shirt for the occasion, while Suhana opted for a more traditional style, looking gorgeous in a cream sharara. In an off-white salwar suit, Gauri Khan looked stunning.

Savita Chhibber, her mother, also accompanied her. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more Bollywood celebrities attended the yearly day. Aaradhya, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter, attends the same school.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to release his third film of the year, Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. It will be released in cinemas on December 21.