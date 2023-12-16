Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as AbRam aces his signature open-arms pose on stage

    Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day function: A cute heartwarming video of Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam copying his dad's popular signature pose is doing rounds online.

    Watch Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as AbRam aces his signature open-arms pose on stage RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    On Friday night (Dec 15), Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan attended the annual day ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. SRK's youngest son AbRam, a student there, also wowed everyone with his charming performance during the play. While multiple videos of AbRam from his comedy have become popular on social media, one footage has left everyone speechless.

    AbRam was seen hugging his fellow skit members in the viral footage. “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” he said before he aced his father’s signature pose by extending his arms. In the backdrop, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge song plays, leaving everyone in the audience enthralled.

    Also Read: Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    AbRam doing the SRK signature pose is the cutest thing on the internet ✨ #AbRam #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/9dswKrAT5c— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 15, 2023

    In another social media video, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can be seen clapping for their kid as he performs on stage.

    Meanwhile, Suhana Khan joined Shah Rukh and Gauri to the Dhirubhai Ambani School annual day. SRK looked handsome in a black suit with a white shirt for the occasion, while Suhana opted for a more traditional style, looking gorgeous in a cream sharara. In an off-white salwar suit, Gauri Khan looked stunning.

    Savita Chhibber, her mother, also accompanied her. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more Bollywood celebrities attended the yearly day. Aaradhya, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter, attends the same school.

    Also Read: Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to release his third film of the year, Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. It will be released in cinemas on December 21.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event RBA

    Video: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event

    IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday' rkn

    IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday'

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours

    SHOCKING Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports SHG

    SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports

    Vijays next likely to hit screens in June or July 2024? Read more to find out ATG

    Vijay's next likely to hit screens in June or July 2024? Read more to find out

    Recent Stories

    5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for Kasaragod Karinthalam college, building yet to be constructed anr

    5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for college, building yet to be constructed

    Can significantly damage partnership Indian American Congressmen concerned over Nikhil Gupta indictment

    'Can significantly damage partnership...' Indian American Congressmen concerned over Nikhil Gupta indictment

    Video Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event RBA

    Video: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya shows her acting talent at her school event

    Vijay Diwas Special: Recalling the war that reshaped South Asia

    Vijay Diwas Special: Recalling the war that reshaped South Asia

    Belagavi woman stripping case: NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government vkp

    Belagavi woman stripping case: NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon