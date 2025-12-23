Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” is set to release on Christmas 2025, with advance bookings already generating excitement among fans.

The upcoming romantic comedy-drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is all set to release in theaters on Christmas 2025. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film has already started creating a buzz with its advance bookings, which opened on December 21. Reports suggest that the film has earned well on its first day through pre-sales.

How Much is the Advance Booking?

The pre-sales for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri began on select screens on December 21. As the release date approaches, full-fledged ticket sales are expected to pick up. According to Sacnilk, the film has sold 14,777 tickets from 997 shows, earning approximately ₹61.92 lakh so far.

Although these initial figures may seem modest, analysts expect them to rise steadily as the holiday season approaches. With a Christmas release, the film could benefit from increased audience turnout. Trade experts estimate that the film is likely to open with a net collection between ₹6 crore and ₹10 crore in India, with current pre-sales suggesting a performance at the lower end of this range.

Star Cast of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Even before its release, the film has generated significant anticipation. However, it faces tough competition at the box office from blockbuster releases such as Avatar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which could impact its earnings.

The story of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is written by Karan Srikant Sharma, while Sameer Vidwans directs the project. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The lead roles are played by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania, Chandni Bhabhda, Aruna Irani, Lokesh Mittal, Raghav Binani, and Gaurav Pandey.