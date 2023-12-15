Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

    The Khan family's net worth is at least around Rs 5259 crore which totals the earnings and savings of each Khan family member, and Salman Khan alone is worth Rs 2916 crore.

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most well-known actors and everyone admires him and his commitment to his career. He is the only Khan superstar who has not taken a career break, despite flops or hits. Did you know the 'Tiger' star is the wealthiest member of his family? Salman Khan owns more than half of his Khandaan's net wealth. Yes. Salman Khan's net worth exceeds Rs 2000 crore; to be exact, his net worth is Rs 2916 crore.

    According to Bollywood Hungama, the Khan family's net worth is at least around Rs 5259 crore which totals the earnings and savings of each Khan family member, and when the wealth is divided, Salman Khan alone is worth Rs 2916 crore.

    Salman Khan- the wealthiest 

    Salman Khan owns several properties and is associated with several high-end businesses and endorsements that pay him the amount he seeks due to his high market value. In addition to these, he is a shareholder in his films, and while it is true that he makes the most of the money from 'Bigg Boss' because the show runs in his name. 

    Also Read: 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan

    Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have a combined net worth of around Rs 900 crore

    Arbaaz and Sohail, who currently host the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 17, have also made a lot of money. Arbaaz Khan is the single owner of more than Rs 500 crore, which includes his career earnings, among other things. Sohail Khan has a net worth of Rs. 333 crore. 

    Salim Khan's net worth exceeds Rs. 1000 crore

    Salim Khan has a net worth of Rs. 1000 crore, which will be divided among his wives, Salma Khan and Helen, and his children. Khan Khandaan is without a doubt the richest family in B Town.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch) RBA

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch)

    Fighter song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem SHG

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know SHG

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    The Freelancer The Conclusion LEAKED Mohit Raina Anupam Kher thriller out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other sites RBA

    The Freelancer–The Conclusion LEAKED: Mohit Raina, Anupam's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Recent Stories

    Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report anr

    Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP vkp

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP

    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan snt

    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan

    CJI seeks report after UP woman judge alleges sexual harassment by seniors seeks to end her life gcw

    CJI seeks report after UP woman judge alleges sexual harassment by seniors, seeks to 'end her life'

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch) RBA

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon