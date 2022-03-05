Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

Salman Khan has finally answered a question on marriage, saying “ho gai”. The actor has shared a video of the same and his fans can’t keep calm.

Image: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have been in the news lately. It is not for their film or the Dabangg tour, but a bizarre rumour involving them that did rounds recently. Most of you would remember that a picture of Salman and Sonakshi had gone viral, claiming that the two had a secret marriage. The picture was clearly photoshopped. Yet, the social media was buss with rumours of Salman and Sonakshi’s wedding.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the same photoshopped image on quora. In a post that was basically debating about the same topic that the photoshopped image was about, Sonakshi reacted to the rumour with a comment. “Are so dumb that…”, the Dabangg actress wrote on the answer section, dropping laughing emoticons.

While Sonakshi Sinha has given out her reaction to the stupid rumour, Salman Khan gave a bigger shocker, rather a surprise, to his fans. Salman Khan has opened up on the topic of marriage. He was asked “Aur shaadi ho gai?” to which the Tiger 3 actor responded with “Ho gai”. If you don’t believe us then watch this video shared by Salman himself on his social media where he admits about it.

Ever since the video was posted on Saturday on Salman Khan’s Instagram handle, fans of the actor have been going gaga over it. So much so that the video has got a little more than two million likes on Instagram within a couple of hours of posting it.

However, the video comes with a tad-bit of a twist. In the video, a present-day Salman Khan is seen chatting up with a younger version of him. The younger Salman simply asks him “aur shaadi ho gai” who which the older one replied with a yes. What is not clear is whether they were talking about Salman’s marriage or someone else is.

If you want to know the real story behind whose marriage is Salman Khan talking about, then you will have to wait for a couple of days. The actor sad that shared the video with a caption that read: “Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho!!! #ad”

Now that it’s clear that all of this is just a part of an advertisement, and that Salman Khan is still very much single, what we can’t fail to appreciate is the timing of the ad. The whole hullabaloo around the photoshopped image of him and Sonakshi Sinha, which once again brought the focus back on Salman’s wedding, has very well been used by the actor for a commercial.

