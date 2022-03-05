This Week in Bollywood: Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and more

From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif announcing Tiger 3’s release date to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan’s teaser and Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal becoming parents, here’s what happened this week.

Image: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

This week passed by in no time. But there is a lot that has happened in this entire week. The entertainment industry was quite eventful - from teasers of much-awaited films like Pathaan and Tiger 3 to a baby's arrival news, wedding and health - a lot was held in the past few days. Presenting to you are eight important events that shapde the week that was! Take a look.

Image: Still from the teaser

Pathaan's teaser, March 02: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathaan dropped its first teaser on Wednesday. The Siddharth Aanand directorial film also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abhraham. Shah Rukh and Deepika also left for Spain for the weekend for the film's shoot schedule. ALSO READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter?

Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The return of #AskSRK, March 2: Shah Rukh Khan had kept himself away from social media after his son Aryan Khan as nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug case, and was later released on bail. However, the actor is back with his AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Twitter which goes by the hashtag #AskSRK. This AMA of SRK is what his fans have eagerly waited for where his directly connects with them on Twitter and shows his witty side.

Sanah Kapur's wedding, March 2: Shahid Kapur's step-sister and daughter of Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur got married this week on Wednesday. The

Image: Official film poster

PS-1's first look, March 2: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan revealed the first look of actors along with film's release date.. The multi-starrer film will release in India on September 30. The film also marks the reunion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi's look in Mani Ratnam’s next, out

Karishma Kapoor's covid-19 positive, March 3: Karishma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that the elder Kapoor daughter has been tested positive of Covid-19. Kareena was chit-chatting wth Kajol when she revealed the health update of Karishma.

Image: Still from the teaser

Tiger 3 to release date out, March 4: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starter Tiger 3 announced the release date of the film along with its teaser. Salman's third part of the Tiger franchise will release on April 21, 2023 on the occasion of Eid. ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

Aditya Narayan announces daughter's arrival: Udit Narayan' son Adity nayaran has become a proud father a beautiful baby girl. Though Aditya and Shweta Agarwal's daughter was born in February, he made the big announcement on Friday. ALSO READ: Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl