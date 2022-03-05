Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This Week in Bollywood: Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and more

    First Published Mar 5, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif announcing Tiger 3’s release date to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan’s teaser and Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal becoming parents, here’s what happened this week.

    Image: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    This week passed by in no time. But there is a lot that has happened in this entire week. The entertainment industry was quite eventful - from teasers of much-awaited films like Pathaan and Tiger 3 to a baby's arrival news, wedding  and health - a lot was held in the past few days. Presenting to you are eight important events that shapde the week that was! Take a look.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Pathaan's teaser, March 02: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathaan dropped its first teaser on Wednesday. The Siddharth Aanand directorial film also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abhraham. Shah Rukh and Deepika also left for Spain for the weekend for the film's shoot schedule.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter?

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    The return of #AskSRK, March 2: Shah Rukh Khan had kept himself away from social media after his son Aryan Khan as nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug case, and was later released on bail. However, the actor is back with his AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Twitter which goes by the hashtag #AskSRK. This AMA of SRK is what his fans have eagerly waited for where his directly connects with them on Twitter and shows his witty side.

    Sanah Kapur's wedding, March 2: Shahid Kapur's step-sister and daughter of Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur got married this week on Wednesday. The 

    Image: Official film poster

    PS-1's first look, March 2: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan revealed the first look of actors along with film's release date.. The multi-starrer film will release in India on September 30. The film also marks the reunion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi's look in Mani Ratnam’s next, out

    Karishma Kapoor's covid-19 positive, March 3: Karishma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that the elder Kapoor daughter has been tested positive of Covid-19. Kareena was chit-chatting wth Kajol when she revealed the health update of Karishma.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Tiger 3 to release date out, March 4: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starter Tiger 3 announced the release date of the film along with its teaser. Salman's third part of the Tiger franchise will release on April 21, 2023 on the occasion of Eid.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

    Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

    Aditya Narayan announces daughter's arrival: Udit Narayan' son Adity nayaran has become a proud father a beautiful baby girl. Though Aditya and Shweta Agarwal's daughter was born in February, he made the big announcement on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl

    Randeep Hood discharged from hospital: Randeep Hooda was admitted at Kokilabai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The actor had undergone a knee surgery at the hospital and was discharged on Friday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    I am a proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis gets emotional raises 3 million to help Ukraine RCB

    ‘I am a proud Ukrainian’, Mila Kunis gets emotional, raises $3 million to help Ukraine

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Jalsa Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch RCB

    Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Recent Stories

    Russia ready to evacuate Indians, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: Envoy tells UNSC-dnm

    Russia ready to evacuate Indians, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: Envoy tells UNSC

    Russia announces ceasefire in Ukraine to open humanitarian corridors for civilians

    Russia announces ceasefire in Ukraine to open humanitarian corridors for civilians

    Rest In Peace RIP Shane Warne: Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG's Great Southern Stand to be named after him-ayh

    RIP Shane Warne: MCG's Great Southern Stand to be named after him

    Russia-Ukraine war: China evacuates first set of nationals on chartered fights; 10,800 Indians flown back-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: China evacuates first set of nationals on chartered fights; 10,800 Indians flown back

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud Sir-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud 'Sir'

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon