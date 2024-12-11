Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

Entertainment
Several leading Tamil actresses have fallen in love with and married the directors who directed their films. Let's see some of these actresses.
Sonia Agarwal, who acted in the film 'Devathaiyai Kanden', married the film's director Selva Raghavan in 2006 and divorced in 2010.
Actress Revathi fell in love with and married Malayalam director Suresh Chandra Menon in 1986. They later divorced in 2013.
Actress Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan during the making of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and married him in 2022.
Kushboo fell in love with Sundar C. while acting in the film 'Murai Maaman'. They later married in 2000.
Actress Seetha fell in love with director Parthiban while acting in 'Pudhea Paadhai' and married him in 1990. They divorced in 2001.
Malayalam actress Lissy fell in love with and married director Priyadarshan in 1990. They divorced after 24 years.
Atlee fell in love with Priya, who acted in his short film. They later married in 2014.
Director Ponvannan acted opposite Saranya in the film 'Karuthamma'. They fell in love after this film and married in 1995.
Suhasini worked as a scriptwriter for several films directed by Mani Ratnam. They fell in love and married in 1988.
Ramya Krishnan fell in love with director Krishna Vamsi while acting in Telugu films and married him in 2003.
Radhika and Prathap fell in love and married in 1985. They divorced the same year.
Nora Fatehi Saree Designs: Glamorous party wear looks you can't miss
Jhanak Spoiler Alert: Find out who Aniruddha's child's mother is
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira and Armaan's heartbreaking separation
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 7th Wedding Anniversary: Unseen Photos