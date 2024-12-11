Entertainment

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

Several leading Tamil actresses have fallen in love with and married the directors who directed their films. Let's see some of these actresses.

Sonia Agarwal

Sonia Agarwal, who acted in the film 'Devathaiyai Kanden', married the film's director Selva Raghavan in 2006 and divorced in 2010.

Revathi

Actress Revathi fell in love with and married Malayalam director Suresh Chandra Menon in 1986. They later divorced in 2013.

Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan during the making of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and married him in 2022.

Kushboo

Kushboo fell in love with Sundar C. while acting in the film 'Murai Maaman'. They later married in 2000.

Seetha

Actress Seetha fell in love with director Parthiban while acting in 'Pudhea Paadhai' and married him in 1990. They divorced in 2001.

Lissy

Malayalam actress Lissy fell in love with and married director Priyadarshan in 1990. They divorced after 24 years.

Priya

Atlee fell in love with Priya, who acted in his short film. They later married in 2014.

Saranya

Director Ponvannan acted opposite Saranya in the film 'Karuthamma'. They fell in love after this film and married in 1995.

Suhasini

Suhasini worked as a scriptwriter for several films directed by Mani Ratnam. They fell in love and married in 1988.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan fell in love with director Krishna Vamsi while acting in Telugu films and married him in 2003.

Radhika

Radhika and Prathap fell in love and married in 1985. They divorced the same year.

