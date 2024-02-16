WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives Maharashtrian of the Year award, terms Mulesh Ambani his 'inspiration'

Ranbir Kapoor received the Maharashtrian of the Year award for his outstanding performance in the cinema last year and during his speech he recalled Mukesh Ambani's advice.

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor received the Maharashtrian of the Year Award for his outstanding performance in cinema last year. At the event, Ranbir spoke openly about the life guidance he received from business billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Accepting the award, Ranbir referred to 'Mukesh Bhai' as his inspiration, revealing that the businessman has always encouraged him not to allow the success of his work to go to his head and not to let failure bring him down. Mukesh Ambani, who was sat in the audience, smiled at Ranbir as he narrated the story.

"I'll keep this brief and straightforward. My goals are straightforward, and I follow three pillars. Do good work. Mukesh bhai (Mukesh Ambani) has inspired me. He always advised me to keep my head down and keep working. Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart," Ranbir urged in an emotional speech.

"Dusra, acha insaan bano, ek acha beta, acha baap, acha pati, acha bhai, acha dost, aur, most importantly, ek acha naagrik bano. Second, be a good person a good son, parent, spouse, brother, friend, and, most importantly, a good citizen. I am proud to be a Mumbaikar, and this award means a lot to me, so thank you for the honour," Ranbir concluded.

Aside from winning, Ranbir's nice gesture toward Jeetendra made the internet go crazy. In a viral video, Ranbir is seen defending him from a swarm of cameras as he escorts him to his car.