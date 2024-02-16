Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan has pre-film release ritual that he does a day before his movie hits theatres?

    Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit in Dubai where he disclosed that he has a ritual on the eve of his film's release.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    After a four-year break, Shah Rukh Khan recovered his position as Bollywood's uncontested king in 2023. SRK has demonstrated his staying power and had a successful 2023 with his films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki' doing extremely well at the box office. During an interview with CNN journalist Richard Quest for 'The Making of a Star: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan' at the World Government Summit in Dubai, SRK disclosed that he has a ritual on the eve of his film's release.

    SRK's pre-film release ritual

    "In India, films mostly release on Fridays, so on Thursday evenings, at my home in Mumbai, a day before my movie releases, I give myself a two-and-a-half-hour bath and rinse myself of all my work. The bath-salt dips are immensely pleasant for me." Richard asked SRK to spill out specifications about his bath and whether he surrounds the bath area with candles. To which SRK replied, "You will have to come and take a bath with me. I am not going to reveal anything here (laughs)."

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    About The World Government Summit 

    The World Government Summit is an annual event hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and brings together government officials for a global debate about governmental processes and policies, with an emphasis on futurist issues, technological innovation, and other themes.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
