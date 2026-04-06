The choreographer recently gave his admirers a glimpse of his calm, grounded existence in his town by posting a video on his social media account.

Prabhu Deva, a renowned dancer, choreographer, and director, appears to be enjoying a tranquil and uncomplicated existence in the rural area, away from the stress and bustle of city life.

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The dancer recently gave his admirers a glimpse of his calm, grounded existence in his town by posting a video on his social media account.

Prabhu Deva may be seen in the video sitting on the floor, legs crossed, at the door of a simple hamlet home. He is wearing a plain white kurta and brown trousers, savouring a fresh coconut.

Here's the video

The actor is seen holding half of the coconut shell in one hand and scooping out the mushy malai with a little scrap piece before consuming it all.

In the latter half of the video, Prabhu Deva is seen lying down on the entry platform outside the home, relaxing beneath the open sky.

Without air conditioning or even a fan, the dancer appears to be enjoying the natural cool wind and taking a power sleep.

He captioned the post "Village life" with a red heart emoji.

When it comes to Prabhu Deva's career, the ace choreographer has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years.

According to reports, the dancer started as a background dancer and worked his way up the ladder of success to become one of the industry's best choreographers.

His partnership with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on the song Que Sera Sera from Pukar is renowned. Along with his great career as a choreographer, Prabhu Deva has dabbled in filmmaking.

He directed Hindi films such as Wanted (Salman Khan), Rowdy Rathore (Akshay Kumar), and Rajkumar (Shahid Kapoor).

All of the films, as well as their soundtracks, were commercial successes. Prabhu Deva has also worked with Bollywood diva Kajol in the film Sapne.