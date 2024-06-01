Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

    Several videos of Katy Perry performing on stage with guests dancing and singing along to her songs are becoming viral on the internet.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities have created a buzz all over the internet. Global pop artist Katy Perry is the latest addition to the roster of international celebrities who have performed at Ambani weddings. She delivered a powerful performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Cannes. 

    Several videos of Katy performing on stage with guests dancing and singing along to her songs are becoming viral on the internet. Katy Perry was not the only global talent to perform at Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding party. The Backstreet Boys previously played at Anant and Radhika's function on a luxurious ship. 

    Videos and pictures of Katy Perry's performance

    Who all performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities?

    It is reported that apart from Katy Perry, Shakira, and the Backstreet Boys also performed at the 3-day Ambani pre-wedding festivities event. Shakira reportedly charged between Rs 10-15 crore, Katy demanded millions and Backstreet Boys about Rs 4-7 crore.

    The cruise expense

    It is believed that the 2nd pre-wedding festivities cost the Ambani's about USD 900 million which makes it approx. 7500 crore. The venue was a cruise with the theme 'a Vita E Un Viaggio' which means 'Life is a journey'. The cruise journey began in Palermo, Italy, and then to Southern France.  Each suite on the cruise costs about Rs 60 lakh which includes sspas gyms, swimming pools, and more.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
