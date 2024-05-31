Entertainment
How much did celebs charge to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities started from May 29 to May 31.
It was a journey that began in Palermo, Italy, and then Southern France.
Many Hollywood celebrities are said to perform and their fee has been revealed.
Shakira has reportedly charged between Rs 10-15 crore for the event.
Katy Perry is charging millions for her performance.
Backstreet Boys charged between Rs 4-7 crore.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024.