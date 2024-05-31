 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Shakira to Katy Perry

How much did celebs charge to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities started from May 29 to May 31.

The cruise

It was a journey that began in Palermo, Italy, and then Southern France.

Performances

Many Hollywood celebrities are said to perform and their fee has been revealed.

Shakira

Shakira has reportedly charged between Rs 10-15 crore for the event. 

Katy perry

Katy Perry is charging millions for her performance.

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys charged between Rs 4-7 crore.

Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024.

