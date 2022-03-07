Watch: Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts

Hema Malini and Karan Johar were left stunned when a participant named Tipu Pehalwan displayed his power and strength, showing various difficult stunts on the stage of the talent reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan.

Hema was the chief guest for the Mother’s Special eposide, where she saw some fantastic talents from India. But when Tipu started his performances, the actor-politician got concerned and shocked by witnessing the stunts.

From the start of Tipu Pehalwan's performance, he brought Hema and other judges to the edge of their seats. First, he lifted a heavy bicycle set on a wooden stand with his mouth. Later. he lay on the floor, and team members put a slab of ice on his chest only to break it with a massive hammer.

Also Read: Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops moment (Pictures)

Tipu performed the third stunt by lying bare-chested on the stage, and his team member ran over him with a jeep. Take a look.



Hema was in shock as she observed Tipu performing risky stunts. She even put her hand near her heart and placed both hands on her cheeks. The actress also screamed in shock when a jeep moved over Tipu. Other judges Mithun and Karan were also stunned as they watched Tipu’s act.

Also Read: Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh

This episode of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan has been filled with enjoyment apart from dangerous stunts and unique talents showed by contestants. Hema Malini recreated an iconic scene of Sholay where her character Basanti meets Dharmendra’s Veeru for the first time.