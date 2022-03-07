Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops moment (Pictures)

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Urfi Javed risked wardrobe malfunction with her latest bold outfit. Social media users trolled her, and some asked 'who's her designer?'

    Once again, Urfi Javed stepped out in public, donning a bold dress. Urfi grabbed everyone’s attention, and the reason was her bizarre mini dress that she wore during the weekend. The TV actress was seen in a front and back cutout leather dress. 
     

    Urfi's off-shoulder golden dress also had belt-like buckles on top and bottom, with laces holding the outfit together in place. She had a retro hairstyle done with the dress and finished her look with heels. She was spotted at the Terrace in Juhu, Mumbai.
     

    She was trolled for her latest look, one netizen commented, “Ise bolo yeh yeh bhi Na pehne.” One more wrote, “Iske gharvale kuch bolte nahi hai kya...”
     

    One asked, “Who is her designer?" read a few remarks on the post. “Ye aisi dresses dhundhti kaha se hai (Where does she find such clothes?)," asked another. “Wowww so daring," read another user said.

    Some social media users were scared that Urfi might suffer a wardrobe malfunction because the dress was very risky. Some netizens wonder where does Urfi go every day. 
     

    A netizen commented, “Ya Roz aesa kapry phn kr jati kahan hy.” One more wrote, “Ye roz dressing karke,sajker kaha jata he..”
     

