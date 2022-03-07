Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh

Neelanjana Ray beat finalists Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma to win the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Pa on Sunday, March 6. The talented singer was awarded a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh, apart from the winner's trophy. The first runner-up Rajashri Bag also won ₹5 lakh, whereas the second runner-up, Sharad Sharma, received Rs 3 lakh.

Neelanjana shared a statement after winning the trophy, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely thankful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can't believe that this amazing journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.”



Who is Neelanjana Ray?

Neelanjana is from Alipurduar, a small townlet in West Bengal. She is a Class XII student, and her board exams are about to start. Neelanjana had said in her interview once she gets home, her goal is to focus on her studies entirely. Neelanjana’s parents are delighted and proud of their daughter.

Neelanjana’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa journey has been wonderful. She has only impressed the judges and the audience with every performance she has put up on the stage. She said every person faces some difficulty; however, Neelanjana feels lucky to haven’t met anything significant in her life yet.



