Throwback to 1980: When Amitabh Bachchan smoked 200 cigarettes, ate only meat

Actor Amitabh Bachchan admitted in an old interview that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes per day and drink whatever he could get his hands on.

Here's a fascinating story of a famous Bollywood star who was previously a chain smoker and drank booze. However, he reformed and eventually gave up on everything. Following the reformation, he became vegetarian and practiced teetotalism. This actor is in the spotlight due to his quiz show, which has aired for over 16 years.

It is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has worked in the film industry for many years and has seen his fair share of hardship. From being the Shehenshah of Bollywood to bankruptcy, Amitabh Bachchan's career in Bollywood has been nothing short of a roller coaster. In the midst of all of this, Big B used to smoke about 200 cigarettes each day. He made this confession himself!

In 1980, Amitabh Bachchan revealed this in an interview with India Today. He declared that he no longer drinks, smokes, or eats meat, despite formerly doing so. When he was in Calcutta, Big B admitted to smoking 200 cigarettes per day and drinking whatever he could get his hands on. But when he got to Mumbai, he gave up on it. It wasn't for religious reasons, but because he understood he didn't need it.

He stated, "My habits do not give me any trouble, except when I am filming abroad. Then it gets tough to find vegetarian cuisine." He did, however, clarify that his reformation was not motivated by religious views or family pressure, as his mother Teji Bachchan, and wife Jaya Bachchan both ate meat. Amitabh Bachchan decided to give up on it.

Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan's father-in-law, described him most accurately. In the Illustrated Weekly of India, he described Amitabh Bachchan as an introvert who only spoke when required. He added, "Despite his image. Amitabh is a vegetarian, teetotaller, and nonsmoker by choice, rather than conviction. He has a terrific sense of humour despite being a loner and very reserved. But he is also a highly sensitive individual who is easily injured. He has strong likes and dislikes, and his circle of friends is very close. He rarely attends gatherings.

