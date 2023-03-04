WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

Jungkook of BTS recently played the RRR song Naatu Naatu at his Weverse live. Team RRR has now conveyed their regards to him and the BTS squad.

When the globe dances to RRR's popular song Naatu Naatu, BTS' Jungkook joins the bandwagon. Jungkook cancelled his Instagram account lately and joined Weverse on Friday. The singer left BTS ARMY (BTS fans call themselves the ARMY) happy with his recent live, which featured him swaying to Naatu Naatu, with many flocking to Twitter and Instagram to convey their pleasure.

Several social media fans couldn't believe Jungkook was 'vibing to this song,' while others said he yelled RRR 'in the sweetest way' during the live performance.

Same day, Twitter had a meltdown after knowing that Jungkook was aware of Naatu Naatu's popularity. Now, team RRR has sent love to Jungkook and other BTS members. Sharing Jungkook's video on Twitter, team RRR wrote, "JUNGKOOKâ€¦.It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea (sic)."



In response to the webcast, Indian Jungkook followers expressed surprise that he would perform the RRR song Naatu Naatu, which has also been nominated for an Oscar. One fan was overjoyed to witness Jungkook swaying to Naatu Naatu during his live performance and commented, "We won at life," while uploading the video. The person tweeted, "Jungkook listening to Naatu Naatu, an Indian song, and saying RRR in the cutest way. Ok, we won at life." One more tweeted, "Can't believe he's vibing to this song, oh my God." One more said, "Jungkook dancing to Naatu Naatu... might loop this everyday idk (I don't know)."

About RRR song Naatu Naatu

The RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for 2023. The event will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 25, 2022. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the key roles in the SS Rajamouli-directed film.