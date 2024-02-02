Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Bridgerton season 3 first look out, to have Netflix release on THIS date

    The makers of Bridgerton season 3 took to social media on Friday to share the upcoming show's first look and revealed the release date.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    It's finally here! Bridgerton season 3's first look is out and the producers recently shared a glimpse of it. Shonda Rhimes tells the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, or Miss Whisteldown herself. Each season of the show centers on the love story of one of the Bridgerton siblings. After Daphne in season 1 and Anthony in season 2, Colin is now looking for true love.

    The show's official X handle (previously Twitter) uploaded a glimpse video with the comment, "It appears Miss Featherington has spent plenty of time studying the eyes of Mr. Bridgerton, one can only wonder what will ever come of it…" Find out more at Ton's highly anticipated fan event on February 14th. Bridgerton Season 3 will air in two parts, with Part 1 launching on May 16th and Part 2 on June 13th. "Only on Netflix."

    The video

    Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will resume their roles as Penelope and Colin, respectively. The sneak peek video opens with Penelope describing and admiring Colin's blue eyes. She said, "Your eyes, a stunning tone of blue as they seem to shine more brighter when you are kind. I'd say something like that if you were a suitor."

    What is expected from Bridgerton Season 3

    The tension between the characters is evident, and their chemistry will be electric on screen. Even Colin had to take a sip of water before saying, "Well, that was rather direct." It would be intriguing to see how their love story progresses, especially because Colin's sister Eloise (played by Claudia Jessie) is aware of Penelope's hidden identity as the Ton's gossip columnist.

    Fans are also anticipating to see more of Anthony and Kate's love story after a riveting second season. However, it is unknown whether Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be back this season. Bridgerton season 3 comes on Netflix on May 16.

