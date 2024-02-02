Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Rakul Preet Singh, best red carpet looks

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    The Iconic Gold Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai on February 1, 2024. 

    article_image1

    The red carpet and the award ceremony were attended by a large number of Bollywood and television celebrities.
     

    article_image2

    Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a blue shimmer gown and wore a red shawl with blue borders on it. She kept her hair open and ditched accessories. 

    article_image3

    Rakul Preet Singh turned heads in a black off-shoulder gown that came with a high slit. She wore net black sleves and white jwellery to complete her look. 

    article_image4

    Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper as he was seen in a black suit that came with a shimmer coat and plain black pants. 

    article_image5

    Sanya Malhotra looked gorgeous in a black shimmer saree that came with pink flowers on the pallu. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and wore minimal makeup. 

    article_image6

    For the red carpet look, Hina Khan looked beautiful in an orange saree that came with a long pallu. She wore golden jewelry to complete her look.

    article_image7

    For the Iconic Gold Awards 2024, Kartik Aaryan wore a white shirt and topped it with a blue suit and a tie. 

    article_image8

    Radhika Madan looked sexy in a net black gown that came with fur rolling down from one side. She tied her hair in a bun and wore minimal makeup. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas, Saranya Pradeep's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on RBA

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on

    Vadakkupatti Ramasamy REVIEW: Is Santhanam's movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Vadakkupatti Ramasamy REVIEW: Is Santhanam's movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Vivek Agnihotri graced with doctorate at ADYPU convocation, names five gurus in his life RKK

    Vivek Agnihotri graced with doctorate at ADYPU convocation, names five gurus in his life

    Govinda ends fight with Krushna Abhishek? To attend niece Arti Singh's wedding? RKK

    Govinda ends fight with Krushna Abhishek? To attend niece Arti Singh's wedding?

    'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament RKK

    'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Son allegedly murders mother over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police vkp

    Bengaluru: Son murders mother allegedly over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-365 02 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-365 02 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas, Saranya Pradeep's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on RBA

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on

    Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event rkn

    Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon