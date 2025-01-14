Why did Sai Pallavi reject film opposite Vikram? Here's what we know

Sai Pallavi declines film offer opposite Vikram. Reports suggest she rejected the role in Veera Dheera Sooran.

First Published Jan 14, 2025

Sai Pallavi has proven that it’s possible to become a star heroine without relying on glamour. Her captivating dance moves have earned her a massive fan following. Starting her career in the Malayalam film industry with Premam, she has now become a popular star in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Additionally, she is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan’s son.

Sai Pallavi's latest movie is 'Amaran'. This film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was a super hit. Produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raj Kamal Films, this film was directed by Raj Kumar Periasamy. Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, and others acted in it. Made on a budget of Rs.100 crores, this film, based on the life story of former soldier Mukund Varadarajan from Chennai, collected Rs.335 crores.

Sai Pallavi played the role of Mukund Varadarajan's wife Indu Rebecca Varghese in this film. Film analysts opined that her acting was very natural and that Sai Pallavi has a chance of winning a National Award for this film. Sai Pallavi, who is choosing good films in her career, has reportedly refused to act in a star hero's film.

Director Madonne Ashwin made a name for himself with the film Mandela starring Yogi Babu. He made Maaveeran with Sivakarthikeyan and is now planning a film with Vikram. It is said that the shooting of this film will start after the release of Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2'.

It is reported that Sai Pallavi was approached to play the heroine in this film, but she declined the offer. Some say that Sai Pallavi is not interested in acting with a senior hero, while others say that Sai Pallavi, who is selectively choosing films, is not acting in this film due to date issues. Sai Pallavi's film 'Thandal' with Naga Chaitanya is slated for release soon.

