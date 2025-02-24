Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Kajol, Ajay Devgn's Mumbai bungalow

Image credits: instagram

Kajol, Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgan live with their family in a luxurious house in Mumbai

Image credits: instagram

Ajay, Kajol

This beautiful house has wooden spiral stairs, which look quite royal

Image credits: instagram

Kajol, Ajay

Ajay Devgan is on the balcony, which offers a beautiful view

Image credits: instagram

Kajol

In this photo, Kajol is seen in her drawing room

Image credits: instagram

Ajay, Kajol

Ajay-Kajol's house has many beautiful corners where the couple poses

Image credits: instagram

