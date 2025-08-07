YRF drops a glimpse of Janaab-e-Aali, a fiery dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR in War 2, promising a cinematic spectacle of music, swag, and electrifying choreography

The much-anticipated face-off between Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr (NTR)—is finally here. Yash Raj Films has dropped a thrilling glimpse of Janaab-e-Aali, a high-octane dance number from War 2, leaving fans across the country buzzing with excitement. Touted as a “dance war,” the track showcases Hrithik and NTR going head-to-head in a celebration of style, rhythm, and raw star power.

A Musical Powerhouse Backed by Pritam, Sachet, and Saaj

Composed by Pritam, with electrifying vocals by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, Janaab-e-Aali is designed to be a dance anthem like no other. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya lends his lyrical brilliance to the Hindi version, while the Telugu and Tamil renditions feature vocals by Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar. Krishna Kanth and Madhan Karky have penned the lyrics for the Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively. Bosco Leslie Martis, known for his dynamic choreography, has directed the dance moves that promise to be iconic.

Aditya Chopra’s Big-Screen Strategy Returns

Staying true to his legacy of cinematic spectacle, producer Aditya Chopra is reviving his earlier strategy seen in Kajra Re and Kamli by not releasing the full track of Janaab-e-Aali online. Instead, he aims to preserve the theatrical magic of the dance battle for cinema-goers. This bold move is expected to drive audiences into theatres, building anticipation around watching Hrithik and NTR’s electrifying performance for the first time on the big screen.

War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 continues the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe saga. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role and is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With Janaab-e-Aali already setting the tone, War 2 promises a cinematic event like no other—a visual feast for action and dance lovers alike.