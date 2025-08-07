Image Credit : instagram

On which OTT platform will you be able to watch War 2?

War 2 is the sixth film of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Almost all the films that came before it were hits at the box office. This film of director Ayan Mukherjee has been produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal told that the film can be released on Prime Video around November 15. He told that the makers are designing a strategy for War 2 in such a way that the audience throngs the theaters from the very beginning. He told that the film is expected to perform well at the box office and in view of this, it will be streamed on OTT about 10 weeks after its release.