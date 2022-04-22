Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer RRR to be shown on Zee5 and Netflix on this date; read on

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is slated for an OTT release after dominating theatres not just in India but also in various other regions of the world, including the United States. According to reports, the film's digital streaming rights have been purchased by Zee5 and Netflix.



The Hindi-dubbed version will be available on Netflix, while the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions will be available on Zee5. The film will be accessible on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish around the world.





Despite the fact that none of the OTT platforms have made an official announcement as of yet, rumours claim that it will launch digitally on May 25 or early June. The film is expected to be broadcast starting June 3, 2022, but no formal announcement has yet been made.

Typically, an OTT platform streams a film based on its theatrical performance. The film is available on OTT platforms 4-8 weeks following its theatrical debut. RRR, directed by Rajamouli, has shattered all box office records in India and throughout the world.

Also Read: Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons

RRR has made about 11 crores internationally and has a lifetime collection of Rs 255.04 crores in India. The historical drama is the highest-grossing Indian film since the outbreak began, as well as the third highest-grossing picture worldwide.

Also Read: Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

Vijayendra Prasad wrote the film's script, which was released in theatres on March 25. The film's plot revolves around Raja Ram's rule. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Hollywood's Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris play pivotal parts in Rajamouli's magnum opus.

