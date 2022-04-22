Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer RRR to be shown on Zee5 and Netflix on this date; read on 

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is slated for an OTT release after dominating theatres not just in India but also in various other regions of the world, including the United States. According to reports, the film's digital streaming rights have been purchased by Zee5 and Netflix.

    The Hindi-dubbed version will be available on Netflix, while the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions will be available on Zee5. The film will be accessible on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish around the world.

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Despite the fact that none of the OTT platforms have made an official announcement as of yet, rumours claim that it will launch digitally on May 25 or early June. The film is expected to be broadcast starting June 3, 2022, but no formal announcement has yet been made.

    Typically, an OTT platform streams a film based on its theatrical performance. The film is available on OTT platforms 4-8 weeks following its theatrical debut. RRR, directed by Rajamouli, has shattered all box office records in India and throughout the world.

    Also Read: Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons

    RRR has made about 11 crores internationally and has a lifetime collection of Rs 255.04 crores in India. The historical drama is the highest-grossing Indian film since the outbreak began, as well as the third highest-grossing picture worldwide.

    Also Read: Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

    Vijayendra Prasad wrote the film's script, which was released in theatres on March 25. The film's plot revolves around Raja Ram's rule. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Hollywood's Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris play pivotal parts in Rajamouli's magnum opus.
     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Check out Deepika Padukone latest closet from lacy dresses to Indian sarees RBA

    Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Exclusive Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community RBA

    Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant, caught in tribal remark row, says 'sorry' on camera

    Recent Stories

    Family personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad MEA gcw

    Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

    Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara Tendulkar sparks rumours after showing off ring snt

    Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara sparks rumours after showing off ring

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    US announces financial aid of $500 million for Ukraine - adt

    US announces financial aid of $500 million for Ukraine

    The Kardashian: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner RBA

    The Kardashian: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon