Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    'KGF: Chapter 2', a real blockbuster, began working its magic on the audience's minds and at the box office well before its debut, and despite the fact that it has only been a week since the picture entered cinemas, it has kept its consistency in shattering records. The masculine Karizma of everyone's beloved 'Rocky Bhai' is sweeping the box office, setting and breaking records on a global scale. Despite being a regional language film, the film has performed exceptionally well in the Hindi market.

    The picture has crossed the number of 250 in its first week after earning the greatest third-day collection with 143.64 Cr. With the first-week gross of 254.97 crores net (300.86 crores gross) in the Hindi belt, the film has become the biggest first-week grosser and the fastest to reach the figure of 250 crores in the Hindi area. 

    Furthermore, the film has continually performed well on a single day's collection, with its seventh-day take in the Hindi belt totalling roughly 16.35 crores net (19.17 crores gross). The picture appears to have no competition in terms of keeping up with its steadily rising box office statistics.

    KGF: Chapter 2 was released nationwide on April 14, 2022, and it has pulled families out of their homes for the first time in a long time. For the first time in years, a film has shifted family relations. It used to be that popular movies drew families and clans together in theatres, but today it's the KGF era that has captured the hearts and minds of moviegoers.

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are distributing the film in the North Indian markets. To mention a few, Excel has produced major successes like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
