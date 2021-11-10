Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

Dia Mirza shares glimpses of her Mumbai house, which is very eco-friendly, and she called it 'Sanctuary Of Sustainability'; take a look

Actress Dia Mirza's Mumbai house is a perfect example of sustainable living. Recently Dia and her house were featured in Bazaar magazine, where we saw some stunning pictures of the interiors and some fantastic paintings hanging on the walls. We all know Dia is very passionate about a sustainable lifestyle and eco-friendly ways to live. Dia's interiors of her home in Bandra, Mumbai reflect her thoughts, beliefs and simplicity. For the magazine, the actress opened the doors of her sanctuary, yes, that's what she calls her Mumbai house. It is said that she recently renovated her six years ago house. Dia wanted to change the old furniture and arts to non-polluting ones.

In the pictures, you can see Dia's dining table is so unique, made from an old wooden cupboard. Her bar and counters were repurposed from wooden furniture that she already had. You will vintage leather chairs in every corner in Dia Mirza's house. Dia Mirza spent her childhood living in South India in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Hence, you will find some touch of South India in her house. "I have almost 25 species of birds visiting my window every day," the actress told Bazaar.

Dia Mirza, an UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, also wrote with pictures on her social media page: "Always seeking nature. Repurpose, restore, recycle, manage waste... Are some ways to make a home better and safer." In a separate post, she described her home as her "sanctuary of sustainability."

In the house, Dia Mirza currently lives with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan, and Vaibhav's daughter. Dia Mirza got married on February 15 this year and within a few months, she give birth to a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

