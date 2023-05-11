Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is very regular in her workouts. In her latest Instagram video, she aces Pilates workout like a pro; take a look

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is full of images and videos of her working out in the gym. Because Janhvi has 21 million Instagram followers, his postings become viral in no time.

While you may admire her toned body and attractive gym attire, a true fan would know that the Gen-Z phenomenon has been doing pilates for years. They are well-known for her love of strength-training exercises, yoga, and other forms of exercise.

Janhvi recently shared a video from a Pilates session on Instagram. The star captioned the post, “Love a good pilates sesh.”

Janhvi Kapoor captioned a video of her Pilates session with Namrata Purohit on Instagram, "Love a good pilates sesh." Janhvi is performing numerous Pilates routines in the video to burn calories and sweat it out at the gym. Janhvi did side bends, squats, one-leg squats, leg crunches on the Cadillac reformer, dumbbell front bends, and other exercises. Fans praised Janhvi's gym workout in the comments section.

Pilates is a safe and effective form of rehabilitation and exercise that focuses on muscle balance while also improving strength and flexibility. It improves muscle strength, balances muscle strength on both sides of the body, and improves muscular control of your back and limbs.

It also reduces tension in your shoulders, back, and legs, improves your body's natural capacity to burn fat, and helps you avoid injury. Pilates tones your muscles, especially your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks, which are known as your core muscles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of her new project Ulajh on Instagram. "In the world of diplomacy, the cost of secrets is higher. "#Ulajh - Shooting starts at the end of the month," Janhvi captioned the picture.