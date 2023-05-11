Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is very regular in her workouts. In her latest Instagram video, she aces Pilates workout like a pro; take a look

    Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 11, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is full of images and videos of her working out in the gym. Because Janhvi has 21 million Instagram followers, his postings become viral in no time.  

    While you may admire her toned body and attractive gym attire, a true fan would know that the Gen-Z phenomenon has been doing pilates for years. They are well-known for her love of strength-training exercises, yoga, and other forms of exercise.

    Janhvi recently shared a video from a Pilates session on Instagram. The star captioned the post, “Love a good pilates sesh.”

    Janhvi Kapoor captioned a video of her Pilates session with Namrata Purohit on Instagram, "Love a good pilates sesh." Janhvi is performing numerous Pilates routines in the video to burn calories and sweat it out at the gym. Janhvi did side bends, squats, one-leg squats, leg crunches on the Cadillac reformer, dumbbell front bends, and other exercises. Fans praised Janhvi's gym workout in the comments section.

    Pilates is a safe and effective form of rehabilitation and exercise that focuses on muscle balance while also improving strength and flexibility. It improves muscle strength, balances muscle strength on both sides of the body, and improves muscular control of your back and limbs.

     

    It also reduces tension in your shoulders, back, and legs, improves your body's natural capacity to burn fat, and helps you avoid injury. Pilates tones your muscles, especially your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks, which are known as your core muscles.

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of her new project Ulajh on Instagram. "In the world of diplomacy, the cost of secrets is higher. "#Ulajh - Shooting starts at the end of the month," Janhvi captioned the picture.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 7:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this vma

    Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims anr

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her ADC

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Recent Stories

    Here are 5 best biriyani joints to check out if you're in Kolkata ADC

    Here are 5 best biriyani joints to check out if you're in Kolkata

    Pakistan unrest Imran Khan in Supreme Court hearing updates gcw

    Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', release him immediately, rules Pakistan Supreme Court

    Pakistan unrest Next 72 crucial for the nation 6 Army officers against government gcw

    Pakistan unrest: Next 72 hours crucial, 6 Army officers against government

    Margherita to Hawaiian: 7 delicious pizza delicacies across globe vma

    Margherita to Hawaiian: 7 delicious pizza delicacies across globe

    Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander eliminated in Israeli strikes on Gaza: Report anr

    Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander eliminated in Israeli strikes on Gaza: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon