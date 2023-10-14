Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read

Shanaya Kapoor is ready to make her debut in South film industry with Mohanlal's Vrushabha. She has shared an update regarding the release date of this film.

Shanaya Kapoor is ready to make her debut in South film industry with Mohanlal's Vrushabha. She has shared an update regarding the release date of this film.

The shooting of the movie was started in Mumbai on October 2. She shared a post by saying" The craze and excitement around #VRUSHABHA -The Warriors Arise is growing everyday! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023. The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of #Dussehra"

Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in major parts.Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of legendary actress Salma Agha, makes her cinematic debut with this film.

In her debut, she plays the female protagonist opposite Roshann Meka. Zahrah's role is a warrior princess who performs big action sequences throughout the film. Vrushabha is expected to be released in theatres in 2024. Other performers with crucial parts include Neha Saxena, Ragini Dwivedi, Roshann Meka, and Meka Srikanth. The film's cinematography is handled by Santhosh Thundiyil, who also wrote the soundtrack.

The film, written by Janardhana Maharshi, will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Vrushabha is directed by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

Mohanlal was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial debut, Jailer. He is now working on a number of fascinating projects, including Empuraan, Barroz, Ram, Drishyam 3, Neru, and Malaikkottai Vaaliban. Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Bedhadak, Karan Johar's in-house production.

