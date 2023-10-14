Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read

    Shanaya Kapoor is ready to make her debut in South film industry with Mohanlal's Vrushabha. She has shared an update regarding the release date of this film.  

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Shanaya Kapoor is ready to make her debut in South film industry with Mohanlal's Vrushabha. She has shared an update regarding the release date of this film.  

    The shooting of the movie was started in Mumbai on October 2. She shared a post by saying" The craze and excitement around #VRUSHABHA -The Warriors Arise is growing everyday! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023. The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of #Dussehra"

     

    Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in major parts.Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of legendary actress Salma Agha, makes her cinematic debut with this film. 

    In her debut, she plays the female protagonist opposite Roshann Meka. Zahrah's role is a warrior princess who performs big action sequences throughout the film. Vrushabha is expected to be released in theatres in 2024. Other performers with crucial parts include Neha Saxena, Ragini Dwivedi, Roshann Meka, and Meka Srikanth. The film's cinematography is handled by Santhosh Thundiyil, who also wrote the soundtrack.

    The film, written by Janardhana Maharshi, will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Vrushabha is directed by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

    Mohanlal was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial debut, Jailer. He is now working on a number of fascinating projects, including Empuraan, Barroz, Ram, Drishyam 3, Neru, and Malaikkottai Vaaliban. Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Bedhadak, Karan Johar's in-house production.
     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event RBA

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event

    IFFI Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details RBA

    IFFI Goa: Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details vma

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country SHG EAI

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country; READ details

    Gal Gadot extends support to Israel; emotionally reveals 'My heart is breaking' vma

    Gal Gadot extends support to Israel; emotionally reveals 'My heart is breaking'

    Recent Stories

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event RBA

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event

    Israel Palestine War: From diplomacy to controversy, top developments in the last 24 hours

    Israel-Palestine War: From diplomacy to controversy, top developments in the last 24 hours

    IFFI Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details RBA

    IFFI Goa: Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details

    Kerala: Renovated Kollam railway station to be commissioned in 2025 rkn

    Kerala: Kollam railway station to undergo massive renovation

    Over 2,000 trees to be cut for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project? vkp

    Over 2,000 trees to be cut for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon