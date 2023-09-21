Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Voice of Sathyanathan: Dileep starrer comedy movie out on OTT; Know more

    Voice of Sathyanathan, the comedy thriller movie starring Dileep, made its OTT debut on Thursday, September 21st. The movie was directed and written by Raafi. The movie made its theatrical release on July 28.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    The movie is available on the OTT platform Manorama Max. Film lovers outside India can also watch the film through the OTT platform Simply South.

    Joju George, Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Alencier Lopez, Jagapathi Babu, Jafar Saddiq (Vikram Fayim), Siddique, Johnny Antony, Ramesh Pisharati, Janardhanan, Boban Samuel, Benny P. Nayarambalam, Faisal, Unniraja, Veena Nandakumar, Sminu Sijo, Ambika Mohan are the other main characters in this film. The film is produced by N M Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep, and Rajan Chirail under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions.

    Voice of Satyanathan was the film that came to the attention of the audience because of the reunion of Rafi-Dileep, the hit collaboration of Malayalam cinema. This was the film where both of them came together after Ring Master which came out in 2014.

    The movie revolves around a man who often finds himself in trouble because of his tongue. One day he makes a mistake, which leads him into trouble. This chain of emotional and funny moments makes the movie more attractive.

    Dileep's next release is Bandra, directed by Ramaleela director Arun Gopi. Tamannaah is the female lead in the film scripted by Udayakrishna. Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dhara Singh Khurana, Amit Tiwari, and others will also appear in the lead roles.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
